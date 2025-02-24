Preview: Wizards Get Instant Shot at Redemption
The Washington Wizards are getting right back in the saddle tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Capital One Arena.
The Wizards were on the wrong end of a 20-point loss against the Orlando Magic last night where the team only trailed by two at halftime. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe explained how the team's physicality dropped for the final two quarters.
"They came out there, they were the aggressors. They put their hands on us," Keefe said of the Magic.
"They got physical. We had a level, a drop of intensity, and that really was the difference. We played a terrific first half. Our energy was high. Our defensive intensity was great. Even with a low shooting percentage, we played a really good first half. We didn't carry it over for the full game."
It will be more difficult to have that level of intensity on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Wizards will get a shot at redemption in a winnable game against the Nets.
Nets vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Monday, February 24 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Nets vs. Wizards Injury Report
Brooklyn Nets
PG D'Angelo Russell (OUT - ankle)
PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
Washington Wizards
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - ankle)
C Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
PG Marcus Smart (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
SF Khris Middleton (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Nets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
- PG Killian Hayes
- SG Keon Johnson
- SF Ziaire Williams
- PF Cam Johnson
- C Nic Claxton
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Richaun Holmes
