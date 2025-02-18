Six Wizards Whose Stock is Rising/Falling
The All-Star game came and went this past weekend, marking the start of the second half of the 2024-2025 NBA regular season. While the Washington Wizards did add veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart at the trade deadline, don't get it twisted, it's all about the young core.
Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr will get extended minutes in the second half of the season, and Kyshawn George will likely slot in at power forward. It's when you get to Bub Carrington that it gets interesting. They could pair Bub with Poole in the same backcourt and see how that goes but what will the Wizards do with Malcolm Brogdon now that Marcus Smart is in Washington? You also have AJ Johnson who will look to get 10-15 mins a night.
All the questions aside, the Wizards are younger and ready to develop and capitalize on extended playing time. Who stands to rise or fall in the second half?
Stocks rise
- Jordan Poole: Jordan Poole now has the keys to the team, at least for the next 1-2 years. He's scoring option number one and will look to be aggressive. If he can balance his game and let his scoring open up opportunities for others, he'll remind the NBA why he should have been an All-Star.
- Bilal Coulibaly: Bilal is now Poole's running mate and has the green light to be more aggressive. He's a dog on defense but has also shown flashes of being a weapon on offense. If he can continue to attack the rim and rely on his mid-range game, he'll shine down the stretch.
- Justin Champagnie: Justin Champagnie pairs nicely with Corey Kispert on the 2nd unit and will look to continue to be a very intriguing 3&D prospect who could be a long-term piece in DC.
Stocks fall
- Richaun Holmes: The Wizards are going to give Vukcevic more minutes in the rotation, which means Holmes will have some competition. While he brings energy and toughness and won't completely fall out of the rotation, they need to see what they have in Vukcevic.
- Malcolm Brogdon: Brogdon could provide production when healthy and leadership but with Marcus Smart in the fold, could he be a buyout candidate?
- Kyshawn George: Kyshawn George will have a productive 2nd half, but he will be a mismatch on most nights playing at power forward and we won't get to see him reach his full potential till he plays at a position that can utilize his skill set and that is shooting guard and small forward.
Will the Wizards capitalize? They have time but need to see results.
