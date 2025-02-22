Wizards Should Set Realistic Expectations for Khris Middleton
The Washington Wizards acquired Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline, and now all eyes are on DC to see what value he may bring to the team.
Khris Middleton is a former NBA champion. He has been on the right side of things in the NBA, as well as the wrong side. The wrong side came as he spent his early years in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, who were also on a bit of a rebuild during Middleton's time there. Things simply didn't work out for him in Detroit, which is when he became a target for the Milwaukee Bucks.
As the Bucks acquired Middleton, they developed him into the player he has been known to be the majority of his career, an NBA All-Star. Yes, Middleton has been one of the league's best players. However, at age 33 along with multiple injuries, he isn't quite the player he once was. Despite the challenges, it is good to have realistic expectations as he plays for the Washington Wizards.
At this stage of his career, one of the true joys is having a unique skillset. Middleton became a really good shooter during his tenure with the Bucks. That is something that can be of use for the Washington Wizards. Some skills never go away no matter how old you may get, we can expect Middleton to be a good knockdown shooter for the Wizards.
The beauty of his game is that he can knock those shots down with or without the ball in his hand. Having him on the court spaces the floor as well. His ability to draw the defense out and focus the attention on him makes his teammates better too. They too will be wide open for those three-point shots as the ball is spread around.
Middleton is similar to being a decoy to the defense. Middleton will be able to play multiple positions as well as he is 6'7. He will also be a great mentor to this team both on and off the court. As he continues to age and deal with more wear and tear on his body, it is expected for him not to play in every game. His mentorship even while off the court for games he is not playing in will be beneficial to this team as well.
He will be like a coach to this young team as well as he explains and shows things they may not have seen for themselves. Having Middleton on this team will be important as the Wizards close this season out.
