Wizards Have Strong Investment in AJ Johnson
If someone were to give you a set of winning lottery numbers, would you take them? What's interesting about the set of winning lottery numbers is they won't hit until next year. Despite that, it would be wise and in your best interest to take those winning lottery numbers for your future. That feels like the case for the Washington Wizards and AJ Johnson.
When the Wizards acquired AJ Johnson, they knew they struck gold! AJ Johnson is just 20 years old. During his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, he didn't get much playing time. The Wizards are taking full advantage of having him around and are continuing on the pursuit of further developing his game.
AJ is a strong combo guard who can play both guard positions as he offers great size at 6'5. He has a quick first step and attacks the basket strong with his high-quality athletic abilities. When asked about AJ Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers had this to say regarding the former Buck - "I love him. That trade took a minute because we were trying to hold on to him."
Certainly, the Bucks wanted to keep him in their plans and highly value him as a player! The Wizards seem to have won that trade as they now are developing him into the player he can ultimately be as he reaches his NBA ceiling. The praise didn't stop there from Doc Rivers.
Doc Rivers then went on to say - "I think he's going to be an incredible player. He's an incredible kid and works hard. He's not far away. You'll see him and see him playing well for sure!" Doc Rivers has seen and coached some of the best players to ever play in the NBA. No doubt, this praise from him is of high importance and very significant.
The Wizards have sent AJ Johnson to the G-League to play for the Capital City Go-Go. He is playing well for them already as he recently scored 25 points to go along with six assists. Additionally, he made five three-pointers. Certainly, that is something the Wizards value and something the Wizards will look to utilize in the future of their basketball program.
