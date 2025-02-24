Wizards Collapse in Second Half in Loss vs. Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Washington Wizards are heading back home disappointed after a 110-90 loss to the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.
The Wizards were keeping pace in the first half, pulling ahead at the end of the first quarter. However, things began to deteriorate in the second half when the Magic got hot.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe was impressed with how the team performed in the first half
Orlando outscored Washington 32-17 in the third quarter, which knocked the Wizards out of the game for the rest of the night.
Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring with 16 points. Four other Wizards also scored in double figures, including Richaun Holmes, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Tristan Vukcevic.
For the Magic, Franz Wagner led the way with 23 points, and second-year guard Anthony Black matched that total off the bench.
With the loss, the Wizards are now 9-47 through 56 games, putting them on pace to have one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
The Wizards now have to put this game behind them quickly before taking on the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!