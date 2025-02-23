Wizard Legend Attempting NBA Comeback
Life in the NBA is hard and can be a struggle if you're not careful. You have to be on top of your game every day because someone is always looking to take your place and your job. Injuries and life off the court can complicate things, as we have seen countless times. That was the case for former Washington Wizard legend, John Wall.
John Wall has been out of the league for quite some time now. The last time we saw him was in 2022 when he appeared in 34 games for the LA Clippers. John Wall is known to be one of the best players to ever play for the Washington Wizards. He was the future of the team. However, injuries got the best of him.
He also battled some off-the-court issues as he battled depression. The depression came after he had a loss in his family from someone very near and dear to him, his mother. Certainly, the injuries contributed to his depression as well. Getting older and not being able to do the things you once were able to do on the court can take a toll on anyone.
No matter the case, John Wall was still a productive player even after his tenure with the Wizards. Wall still averaged double-digit points per game as he played for the Clippers. During his time with the Houston Rockets, he managed to average 20 points per game. So that raises a very important question - "Why is John Wall still out of the league?"
That question remains to be unanswered. With that being the case, John Wall is searching for answers as he desires to play in the NBA again. John Wall went on to say that he only has a year or two left in his efforts to return to the league. In the meantime, Wall has been doing broadcasts and trying to get into that field as he prepares for retirement from playing professional basketball. After basketball, Wall set his eyes on becoming a General Manager. Will John Wall make his NBA return? Time will tell...
