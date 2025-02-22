Wizards' Alex Sarr Has Career Night Against Bucks
There comes a time in life when you have to fully embrace your moment. That time may be now for the Washington Wizards.
It's now-or-never for the Wizards, as they know they won't be making the playoffs this season. Thus, they seem to be focusing on featuring Alex Sarr to close out the year.
Many people believed Sarr would be the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Some even felt that he was the best player in the class.
The Wizards were happy that he fell to No. 2, as they felt as if they drafted the best player in the draft. The time has come for the Wizards to embrace Sarr and give him the green light to finish the season off strong.
Sarr has dealt with some injuries this season, as he has been in and out of the lineup. However, being the youngest player on this team, Sarr feels like the second-best player already as Jordan Poole has led the Wizards all season long. It is only a matter of time before we consider the Wizards to look at Sarr as the star and leader of this team.
In the first game back from the All-Star break, Sarr scored a career-high 22 points and added seven rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks. What is most fascinating about this performance is the fact that Sarr made four three-pointers. He isn't a one-trick pony either, as he defended the paint well and had a block to go along with two steals.
The Wizards know what Sarr's ceiling is. He showed it in this game as he went up against some of the best defenders in the league in Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sarr is the fifth youngest Center to reach 500 career points in the NBA.
Unlocking Sarr gives the Wizards a strong foundation to build upon for next season. It also gives fans something to look forward to. Sarr has All-Star written all over him.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!