Wizards Midseason Grades: Justin Champagnie Emerges a Solid Contributor
When you think of the young core in Washington, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, or even Bub Carrington would be the first name or face that comes to mind. What if I told you that none of the five draft picks under Will Dawkins has shown the same amount of consistency as a player who is on a two-way contract? This may not be a bad thing, it's a testament to the new Wizards front office and how they're rebuilding the team from the inside out but who is this player? Justin Champagnie step on up. How does he grade at the midseason point?
Where does he excel?
Champagnie is the perfect 3&D prospect and fits with what the Wizards are trying to do long-term. He's athletic, aggresive, can attack the rim and stetch the floor from mid-range and three. He can defend and shows not only energy on that end of the court, he is very active in passing lanes. He's a walking bucket and can defend at a high level. These are all good reasons why the Wizards should keep him in DC long-term. The biggest part of his game is consistentcy. When given mins, he produces and gives the same effort game in and game out. He's currently avrageing 8 PPG and 4.5 RPG. He has good intangables at 6'6 and at 23 years old, fits the timeline. Whats not to like?
Where can he improve?
I don't see many areas where he can improve, he's shooting 51% from FG and 37% from three so the biggest thing I want to see from Champagnie is to maintain his trajectory. Champagnie came to Washington on a two-way deal so if Will Dawkins can continue to show that he can find talent at every level, this team will be better, sooner. His trajectory is a solid role-player on the 2nd unit who can spot-start if needed.
Now everyone is a starter or star, every team needs solid role players who produce when called upon. Justin Champagnie is that type of player. He produces when given the opportunity and that's what the Wizards need right now. Not every important player in a franchise is drafted. Sometimes people just need a chance or two. Second chances are one thing but the player has to capitalize. Justin Champagnie has done just that.
