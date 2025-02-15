Wizards Remain NBA's Worst at All-Star Break
The Washington Wizards are the only team in the NBA that has yet to reach a double-digit win total going into the All-Star Game.
Because of this, Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey placed the Wizards at No. 30 in the All-Star Weekend edition of his weekly power rankings.
"The historically dreadful Washington Wizards have been a bit more competitive of late," Bailey writes.
"They had a random three-game winning streak to start the month of February. And though they followed that up with four straight losses to get to this edition of power rankings, they dropped those ones by an average of 9.5 points. Still bad, of course, but that's a marked improvement over their season-long minus-13.4 point differential.
"As an exclamation point on this little stretch of borderline competence, Jordan Poole dropped 42 points on 29 shots in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers."
The Wizards rounded out the bottom third, which also featured the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.
The Wizards knew that something like this would happen this season. After only winning 15 games last season, they are just 60 percent of the way there this year with about two-thirds of the games left to play. Washington will have to perform better than its current pace if it wants to match or exceed last season's total.
The Wizards will start the beginning of the end of their season when they get back from the All-Star break on Friday to take on Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, the team takes a quick trip to central Florida to face the Orlando Magic before hosting the Nets and Trail Blazers to close out the month.
