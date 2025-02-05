SI

Zach LaVine Had Funny One-Liner After Reuniting with DeMar DeRozan

LaVine and DeRozan are back together with the Sacramento Kings after playing together with the Chicago Bulls for three seasons.

Mike McDaniel

LaVine and DeRozan are reunited. This time in Sacramento with the Kings.
LaVine and DeRozan are reunited. This time in Sacramento with the Kings. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Zach LaVine was acquired by the Sacramento Kings earlier this week as part of the three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

The trade of LaVine meant that the guard would be reunited with veteran Kings wing DeMar DeRozan, who spent three seasons in a Chicago Bulls uniform alongside LaVine before leaving in free agency last offseason.

Cameras caught DeRozan stopping by LaVine's Kings photoshoot on Tuesday, officially reuniting the duo as teammates. After exchanging a hug, LaVine dropped a funny one-liner that had DeRozan cracking up.

"I walked through and I saw your locker and I'm sitting there like, 'Damn you go three months away from me!'" LaVine said as DeRozan burst out into laughter.

The duo will certainly have some on-court chemistry right away, which should help ease the transition for LaVine on his new team.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA