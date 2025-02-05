Zach LaVine Had Funny One-Liner After Reuniting with DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine was acquired by the Sacramento Kings earlier this week as part of the three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.
The trade of LaVine meant that the guard would be reunited with veteran Kings wing DeMar DeRozan, who spent three seasons in a Chicago Bulls uniform alongside LaVine before leaving in free agency last offseason.
Cameras caught DeRozan stopping by LaVine's Kings photoshoot on Tuesday, officially reuniting the duo as teammates. After exchanging a hug, LaVine dropped a funny one-liner that had DeRozan cracking up.
"I walked through and I saw your locker and I'm sitting there like, 'Damn you go three months away from me!'" LaVine said as DeRozan burst out into laughter.
The duo will certainly have some on-court chemistry right away, which should help ease the transition for LaVine on his new team.