Zach Lowe Announces He’s Heading to ‘The Ringer’ and NBA Fans Are Thrilled
Sports fans still have a few months before NBA free agency shakes up the basketball world, but until then, we have big moves from NBA insiders to keep us busy.
On Monday, former ESPN basketball writer Zach Lowe announced that he would be joining The Ringer. The move is a reunion for Lowe with his former boss Bill Simmons, who recruited Lowe to cover the NBA at his previous media company, Grantland.
Before he was laid off by ESPN, Lowe was a favorite analyst for fans who appreciated in-depth breakdowns of the NBA over hot takes, and those that loved his work were quick to celebrate his return on social media.
Lowe’s podcast launches next week with episodes released every Monday and Thursday. Simmons announced that he would have Lowe a guest on his podcast on Tuesday to catch up on all things basketball and talk more about the move.