Zion Williamson Accused of Rape in Newly Filed Lawsuit
Zion Williamson has been accused of rape, among a number of other troubling claims in a newly filed lawsuit according to Eriq Gardner of Puck. A lawsuit was filed against the New Orleans Pelicans star in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday accusing him of sexual, physical, emotional and financial abuse.
The suit filed by Jane Doe, says that Williamson and the plaintiff started dating around 2018 while he was a freshman at Duke. The relationship continued through 2023 with Williamson accused of raping her twice in Los Angeles in 2020. In addition to that, the lawsuit alleges other incidents took place in New Orleans.
Gardner posted seme details of the filing on X.
Doe's attorney provided a copy of the filing, as well as a comment, to The Daily Mail:
"We and our client do not want to litigate this case in the press," the statement from the Lanier Law Firm's Sam Taylor began. "However, I will say this is a very serious case as reflected in the Complaint filed in Los Angeles County. Our client looks forward to her day in court before a jury of her peers to obtain justice in this matter."