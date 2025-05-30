Zion Williamson's Lawyer Makes Statement on Rape Lawsuit: Full Release
A woman, identified as Jane Doe, has accused New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson of rape and "a continuing pattern of abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior," in a lawsuit submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court this week.
According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe began a relationship with Williamson in 2018 during his freshman year at Duke, and the relationship continued until 2023. During that time, the lawsuit accuses Williamson of abusing Jane Doe in a "sexual, physical, emotional and financial" manner on multiple occasions, including in California and Louisiana.
Williamson's lawyer has since released a statement denying all of the allegations from Jane Doe. The statement additionally alleges that Williamson never dated Jane Doe and instead had a relationship that was both casual and consensual.
“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them," the statement read. "The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This is the plaintiff’s third set of attorneys. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.
Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old. That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars.
Mr. Williamson reported the plaintiff’s extortion attempts to law enforcement. We understand that an arrest warrant was issued in connection with that report, and we are prepared to provide the court with documentation that supports these facts. Mr. Williamson also intends to file counterclaims and seek significant damages for this defamatory lawsuit.
While these allegations are false, we recognize the seriousness of the claims and welcome the opportunity to prove the truth in court. We are confident that the legal process will expose the truth and fully vindicate Mr. Williamson."