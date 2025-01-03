Zion Williamson Made Admirable Gesture in Response to New Orleans Terror Attack
In response to a deadly attack that saw a pickup truck driver plow into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing fourteen and injuring dozens in the early morning hours on New Year's Day, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is giving back to the city as it attempts to recover from the fatal act of terrorism.
Williamson is donating $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Tragedy fund.
"As a father, son and someone who loves the community, this hit me hard," Williamson told Malika Andrews of ESPN. "This isn't just about money... but standing together and making sure no one feels alone."
It's not the first time that Williamson has given back to the New Orleans community since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019. In June '23, Williamson donated a quarter-million dollars to students in Jefferson Parish, La., to aid with the cost of new uniforms after the children had to attend new schools due to consolidations.
A five-year NBA veteran, Williamson has been sidelined since Nov. 6 after suffering a left hamstring strain.