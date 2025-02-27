Zion Williamson Unveils New Anime-Inspired Tattoo on His Bellybutton
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson received a massive full-back tattoo in November, and now he's added some more artwork to his body.
Williamson recently sat down with a local tattoo artist and got some more work done. This time, he added a piece to his stomach, getting an anime-inspired tattoo over his bellybutton.
The tattoo depicts a four symbols seal, derived from the popular anime series Naruto. According to Narutopedia, a four symbols seal is used to "seal a large enemy or evil spirit into a target, such as an object or a human body."
The tattoo was shared on the Instagram account, inkbynova, who operates a tattoo shop in Louisiana.
Williamson, 24, has featured in 21 games for the Pelicans this season. As has often been the case in his career, injuries have caused him to miss significant time throughout the campaign, but he's been a force to be reckoned with when healthy. He's averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.