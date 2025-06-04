Pelicans VP Joe Dumars Addresses Zion Williamson's Future in New Orleans
The idea of the New Orleans Pelicans cutting ties with Zion Williamson this offseason has been heavily speculated upon since the end of the 2024–25 NBA season, but it doesn't seem as if the organization is truly looking to move on from the former No. 1 pick.
Pelicans VP Joe Dumars spoke about the team's plans for Williamson going forward during an interview with The Times-Picayune on Wednesday.
"I've had really good conversations with Zion," Dumars said, via NOLA.com. "We've had lunch. Dinner. Watched playoff games together. We've done it all. I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward."
Williamson has not lived up to expectations through his first six seasons in the NBA. When healthy, he's been an All-Star caliber player, but he's dealt with injuries every season and has never played in more than 70 games in a single season, a mark he reached just once. Last year, Williamson played in 30 games, the fourth season in his career in which he played in less than 50% of the team's games. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 56.7% from the field.
It seems Dumars and the Pelicans are hopeful of turning things around with Williamson, something that was evidenced by the organization's decision to have him represent the team at the NBA draft lottery.
"I sent him to the lottery for a reason," Dumars said. "I want him to start focusing on the responsibilities of being the best player here and the focal point. There are some responsibilities that come with that. Go represent your organization."
Dumars's comments come just days after Williamson, 24, was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court. Williamson's attorney issued a statement denying those allegations.
New Orleans has made just two postseason appearances since drafting Williamson back in 2019, and haven't advanced past the first round. Last season, the team won just 21 games. After committing to Williamson long term, the franchise will be hoping the 24-year-old can stay healthy and help change the culture to help this team become a contender.