Bettor Places Shocking Six-Figure Kansas City Chiefs Division Bet for 2024 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have won eight consecutive AFC West division titles, and they're heavily favored to keep that streak going in the 2024 season.
In fact, you'd need to bet $250 to win $100 at BetMGM Sportsbook since the Chiefs are -250 favorites. Well, one bettor took that a step further, wagering $250,404 on Kansas City to win a ninth consecutive division title.
The bet -- if it wins -- would net the bettor over $100K, and it's hard to see a scenario where Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and company don't win the AFC West.
The next closest team in the odds in this division is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are entering a new era under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
AFC West Division Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Chiefs: -230
- Los Angeles Chargers: +320
- Las Vegas Raiders: +900
- Denver Broncos: +1800
While it may seem risky to bet $250K on the Chiefs even at these odds, it's worth noting that Kansas City has been the model of consistency in the NFL over the last eight seasons. Kansas City has won at least 10 games in every one of those seasons, and last season (11-6) was the first time that Kansas City didn't win 12 games in the Mahomes era.
With the Raiders and Broncos entering the offseason with quarterback competitions, it's hard to see either team dethroning the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. That seems to be the same line of thinking that this bettor had, but they'll have to sweat out a good chunk of the NFL season before this bet has a chance to cash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.