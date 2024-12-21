SI

NFL Week 16 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team

Kansas City extended its winning streak in one-score games to 16 with a win over Houston.

Matt Verderame

Despite playing with a high ankle sprain, Mahomes passed for 260 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 33 yards and a score in the Chiefs' win over the Texans on Saturday.
The NFL is enjoying a three-day weekend before taking over Christmas on Wednesday, and the AFC playoff picture has taken the full focus.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos (9–6) couldn’t hold off the Los Angeles Chargers (9–6), allowing Justin Herbert & Co. to score 34 points. Then, on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs (14–1) won their 16th consecutive one-score game, moving to within a victory or loss by the Buffalo Bills (11–3) of the AFC’s top seed.

Kansas City beat the Houston Texans (9–6), who also lost one of its best players. Star receiver Tank Dell left with an apparent leg injury and was transported to a local hospital.

In the late window, the Pittsburgh Steelers (10–4) visit the Baltimore Ravens (9–5). With a victory, Pittsburgh would clinch the AFC North title. 

Chiefs 27, Texans 19

My take: With Hollywood Brown playing for the first time this season, Kansas City had the look of a challenging offense to stop. The Chiefs had 375 total yards while Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Brown all had at least four catches, with Worthy notching seven. Conversely, Houston continued to struggle blocking for C.J. Stroud, allowing only two sacks but also 11 quarterback hits. Plus, as aforementioned, Dell left in the third quarter after scoring a touchdown. But Houston couldn’t produce much without him.

Stock up: Patrick Mahomes should feel great. Brown was a legit weapon, Mahomes looked mobile while passing for 260 yards and running for 33 and totaling two touchdowns. He also had some decent protection behind Kansas City’s patchwork offensive line. 

Stock down: Houston’s passing game. Without Dell and Stefon Diggs, who is already out for the season with a torn ACL, the Texans are in major trouble. It’s basically Nico Collins and little else. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik must be creative in the coming weeks to figure out how to beat top-tier teams with only one excellent weapon.

Up Next: Ravens at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 25; Chiefs at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 25

