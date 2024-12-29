NFL Fans Fascinated by Tom Brady's Strange Pronunciation During Vikings-Packers
FOX lead color commentator Tom Brady couldn't seem to get out of his own way on Sunday.
After a mental gaffe to open the broadcast of Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday afternoon, the GOAT was back at it later on with an interesting (to say the least) way of pronouncing the word "sacks". Check it out:
"They've done such a good job in protection today," Brady began to explain as Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked on the field in front of him. "Sam may have a little sense of comfort, [but] at some point you've gotta get rid of the ball. He's held onto the ball quite a bit this season and he's taken a lot of sacks. Almost 46 sacks this season alone."
Excuse me, what?
Was this a Boston accent making an appearance from Brady's time in Massachusetts? A harmless mispronunciation? Who's to say. Either way, fans had a field day with it on social media. Here's a look: