Tom Brady Suffers Awkward Brain Freeze to Start Packers-Vikings Broadcast
Tom Brady had an awkward moment at the start of Fox's broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings' matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Brady is new to the broadcasting game, so some slip-ups are expected. What happened on Sunday was relatable, but not what you'd expect from someone calling such a high profile game.
Shortly before kickoff, Brady was discussing how the game was a big road test for the Packers, and began listing the team's losses on the season. He started off well, saying two were to the Detroit Lions and one to the Philadelphia Eagles. Then something happened—Brady completely forgot who the team's fourth loss came against, and kind of froze.
Video is below.
The embarrassing thing for Brady here is that the Packers' other loss came against Minnesota—the team they were about to play behind him. He's in the Vikings' stadium about to watch the game and he completely spaced that they were the squad that was a big part of his opening segment.
Whoops.