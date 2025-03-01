SI

10 Fastest Tight End 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

We saw some quick times from the tight ends on Friday night.

Mike Kadlick

Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers runs the 40-yard dash.
Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers runs the 40-yard dash. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Day two of the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine is wrapping up on Friday night, with the tight ends closing things out before the weekend.

To start the workout off, the '25 class partook in the 40-yard dash to show off their speed for the talent evaluators of 32 teams.

Here's a look at the top ten fastest times for tight ends:

Rank

Name

School

40-Yard Dash Time

10.

Moliki Matavao

UCLA

4.81

9.

Jake Briningstool

Clemson

4.75

T7.

Mitchell Evans

Notre Dame

4.74

T7.

Jalin Conyers

Texas Tech

4.74

6.

Harold Fannin Jr.

Bowling Green

4.71

T4.

Gavin Bartholomew

Pittsburgh

4.70

T4.

Thomas Fidone II

Nebraska

4.70

3.

CJ Dippre

Alabama

4.69

2.

Joshua Simon

South Carolina

4.65

1.

Terrance Ferguson

Oregon

4.63

And here's a look at their attempts:

10. Moliki Matavao, UCLA

Former UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao.
Former UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Time: 4.81 seconds

9. Jake Briningstool, Clemson

Former Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool.
Former Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 4.75 seconds

T7. Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jalin Conyers runs in for a touchdown.
Texas Tech's Jalin Conyers runs in for a touchdown. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.74 seconds

T7. Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans runs after a catch against Ohio State.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans runs after a catch against Ohio State. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Time: 4.74 seconds

6. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. makes a touchdown catch.
Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. makes a touchdown catch. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Time: 4.71 seconds

T4. Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

Former Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew.
Former Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Time: 4.70 seconds

T4. Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

Former Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II runs for a touchdown.
Former Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II runs for a touchdown. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Time: 4.70 seconds

3. CJ Dippre, Alabama

CJ Dippre celebrates the big run against Vanderbilt.
CJ Dippre celebrates the big run against Vanderbilt. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Time: 4.69 seconds

2. Joshua Simon, South Carolina

South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon celebrates after scoring a touchdown. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.65 seconds

1. Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Terrance Ferguson lays a stiff arm into an Ohio State defender.
Terrance Ferguson lays a stiff arm into an Ohio State defender. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Time: 4.63 seconds

