10 Fastest Tight End 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
Day two of the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine is wrapping up on Friday night, with the tight ends closing things out before the weekend.
To start the workout off, the '25 class partook in the 40-yard dash to show off their speed for the talent evaluators of 32 teams.
Here's a look at the top ten fastest times for tight ends:
Rank
Name
School
40-Yard Dash Time
10.
Moliki Matavao
UCLA
4.81
9.
Jake Briningstool
Clemson
4.75
T7.
Mitchell Evans
Notre Dame
4.74
T7.
Jalin Conyers
Texas Tech
4.74
6.
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bowling Green
4.71
T4.
Gavin Bartholomew
Pittsburgh
4.70
T4.
Thomas Fidone II
Nebraska
4.70
3.
CJ Dippre
Alabama
4.69
2.
Joshua Simon
South Carolina
4.65
1.
Terrance Ferguson
Oregon
4.63
And here's a look at their attempts:
10. Moliki Matavao, UCLA
Time: 4.81 seconds
9. Jake Briningstool, Clemson
Time: 4.75 seconds
T7. Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
Time: 4.74 seconds
T7. Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Time: 4.74 seconds
6. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Time: 4.71 seconds
T4. Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
Time: 4.70 seconds
T4. Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
Time: 4.70 seconds
3. CJ Dippre, Alabama
Time: 4.69 seconds
2. Joshua Simon, South Carolina
Time: 4.65 seconds
1. Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
Time: 4.63 seconds