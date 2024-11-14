10 Longest Field Goals in NFL History
We’ve all been there. Just a few seconds left on the clock. Your team is down. Teeth clenched, you stare at the screen. The snap, the hold the kick … no good.
“You had ONE job,” you say to the TV.
Kicking isn’t easy—and more often than not the lowly kicker has to deal with all of the criticism and nearly none of the glory.
But there have been plenty of moments throughout the history of the NFL where kickers got to shine bright. Whether it be a game-winning kick in nasty conditions, a record-breaking field goal or a kick so long that everyone shakes their head in disbelief.
That’s why we’re here today. To break down the 10 longest field goals in NFL history.
But before we get there, we might want to take a look back at how things got started.
The NFL was of course formed in 1920, but professional football was being played long before that. Way back in 1883, Walter Camp determined that a field goal should be worth five points.
In 1904 field goals became four points before becoming today’s standard of three points in 1909.
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
Drilling a long field goal is definitely an exciting moment. There’s a certain line on an NFL field where expectations shift dramatically. The game has evolved to the point where most fans expect three points if a kicker is within 40 or so yards. We move into a slightly grayer area between 40 and 50 yards where you think they’ll probably hit it, but you’re still nervous. Once we get to 50+ yards, it’s difficult to expect a make.
Then we get to some of these kickers who make a 55-yard field goal seem like an absolute breeze.
Take Tom Dempsey for example.
On Nov. 8, 1970, Dempsey and the New Orleans Saints were hosting the Detroit Lions. Trailing 16–17 with just seconds remaining, Dempsey booted a 63-yard field goal to win the game. His record kick would stand for 43 years.
More on him in a bit, because as they say, records are meant to be broken. And plenty of NFL kickers have done just that.
Record-Breaking NFL Field Goals: All-Time Longest
Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens): 66 Yards (2021)
Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions as time expired. Baltimore won the game 19–17 and Tucker admitted to changing his kicking style in this moment to include a “crow hop” for some extra power. Being inside of a dome probably didn’t hurt, either.
Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys): 65 Yards (2024)
Aubrey nailed a 65-yard field goal in the first quarter of a loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season. The kick came inside of AT&T Stadium where the retractable roof was closed.
Matt Prater (Denver Broncos): 64 Yards (2013)
Prater’s 64-yard field goal came at the end of the first half in a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans. It was a chilly December afternoon at Mile High in Denver.
Tom Dempsey (Saints): 63 Yards (1970)
As previously mentioned, Dempsey’s 63-yarder was atop the record books for more than 40 years. Depending on how you look at it, Dempsey’s kick was either more or less impressive due to his stub right foot and custom flat-faced shoe.
Jason Elam (Broncos): 63 Yards (1998)
Dempsey’s record stood alone for 28 years until Elam hit his own 63-yarder on the final play of the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that the Broncos won.
Sebastian Janikowski (Oakland Raiders): 63 Yards (2011)
Janikowski’s 63-yard field goal came in the final play of the first half of a Monday Night Football clash with the Broncos. That thin mountain air is no joke.
David Akers (San Francisco 49ers): 63 Yards (2012)
To end the first half, Akers’ kick bounced off the crossbar before ekeing over the plane, stunning the Green Bay Packers faithful at Lambeau Field. The 49ers would win the game 30–22.
Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers): 63 Yards (2018)
The 2018 season was a long one for the Panthers, but a high point came on Oct. 7 when Gano kicked a game-winning 63-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants.
Brett Maher (Cowboys): 63 Yards (2019)
Maher ended the first half of the Cowboys’ Oct. 20 clash with NFC East rival Philadelphia with a bang, drilling a 63-yard kick. Dallas would win the game 37-10.
Joey Slye (New England Patriots): 63 Yards (2024)
It was an abysmal game for the Patriots against the 49ers, but Slye’s 63-yard field goal to end the first half made it to the history books. It also set the franchise record for longest field goal.
Other Notable Long Field Goals
There are seven 62-yard field goals in NFL history. Matt Prater has hit two for the Arizona Cardinals, Brett Maher has two for the Cowboys and Harrison Butker (Kansas City), Stephen Gostkowski (New England) and Matt Bryant (Tampa Bay) each have one. All but Bryant’s, which was kicked in 2006, have come in 2017 or later.
There have been 12 61-yards and 12 60-yarders kicked, dating back to 1984.
Evolution of the Long Field Goal in the NFL
There was a time when kicking was considered to be the main offense of football teams. Throughout the 1930s and '40s, kickers making around 40% of their attempts were considered successful.
Nowadays, that’s good enough to get you cut in training camp. As a league, field goal attempts in the 2010s were successful roughly 80% of the time.
And now power is more relevant than ever. A total of 157 field goals of 50+ yards were made during the 2023 NFL season—the most in a single season of all time.
And in Week 1 of 2024, kickers hit 27 field goals of 50+ yards—the most in a single week ever.
Historical Milestones in NFL Field Goals
Titans kicker Rob Bironas holds the record for most field goals made in a single game with eight. He did so in a 38–36 win over the Houston Texans in 2007.
On Sept. 24, 1967, the then-St. Louis Cardinals attempted the most field goals in a single game, kicking nine times in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jason Myers owns the record for most field goal yardage in a single game, racking up 274 yards on seven field goals for the New York Jets during a 2018 game with the Indianapolis Colts.
Jim Bakken is the (unfortunate) record holder for most kicks missed in a single game, with six misses against the Atlanta Falcons in 1966.
Notable Kickers Known for Long Field Goals
Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)
Baltimore’s Justin Tucker has been performing at a high level for his entire career, drilling 58 50+ yard field goals since 2012. He began his career by connecting on 10 of his first 11 attempts from at least 50 yards.
While many consider Tucker to be the greatest kicker in NFL history, there are a few other names who were known for having very strong legs.
Matt Prater (Falcons, Broncos, Lions, Cardinals)
Prater is the all-time leader of 50+ yard kicks, hitting 81 of them in his 18 seasons in the NFL. Despite being 40-years-old, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down as he’s hit 10 of his last 13 50+ yard attempts for the Cardinals.
Chris Boswell (Steelers)
Boswell is now in his 10th NFL season, spending all of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has built quite the reputation. He is incredibly accurate from 50+ yards, nailing 35 of his 43 career attempts. He’s hit a field goal of at least 56 yards in each of the last five seasons.