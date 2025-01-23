10 Longest Field Goals in Super Bowl History
Football is in the golden age of field goal kicking. Kickers are more accurate and have more range than ever.
That much was clear at last year's Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs' 25–22 win over the San Francisco 49ers featured a pair of kickers hitting long kick after long kick. The Chiefs' Harrison Butker and Niners' Jake Moody combined to convert all seven of their field goals and two of three extra points (Moody had one miss), combining to score 23 of the game's 47 total points.
The seven field goals set a Super Bowl record, one of five kicking-focused records set during the game. Moody is the only player to hit two 50-plus yard kicks in a game, while he and Butker are the only players with multiple kicks of that distance in the Super Bowl in their careers. Butker is the NFL leader in Super Bowl field goals with nine. And, of course, the two longest kicks in Super Bowl history both took place at Allegiant Stadium last February, with Moody breaking the record with his 55-yard second-quarter kick, only for Butker to outdo him with a 57-yard kick in the third quarter.
Three of the 10 longest field goals in Super Bowl history took place at Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Five of those top 10 have taken place since 2021, while all 10 have come since Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.
The 10 longest field goals in Super Bowl history:
1. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: 57 yards — Super Bowl LVIII (2024)
2. Jake Moody, 49ers: 55 yards — Super Bowl LVIII (2024)
3. Steve Christie, Buffalo Bills: 54 yards — Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)
T-4. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams: 53 yards — Super Bowl LIII (2019)
T-4. Jake Moody, 49ers: 53 yards — Super Bowl LVIII (2024)
T-6. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: 52 yards — Super Bowl LV (2021)
T-6. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 52 yards — Super Bowl LV (2021)
8. Jason Elam, Denver Broncos: 51 yards — Super Bowl XXXII (1998)
T-9. Jeff Wilkins, St. Louis Rams: 50 yards — Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)
T-9. John Kasay, Carolina Panthers: 50 yards — Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)
Super Bowl LIX will take place on Feb. 9, featuring the winners of this Sunday's AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.