12 Notable Undrafted NFL Rookies Who Will Look to Make Their Mark This Summer
Even if a college star isn't selected in the NFL draft, his football dreams aren't necessarily over. It is an uphill climb for undrafted free agents to carve out long careers in the league, but the list of stars from the UDFA ranks grows each year.
According to ESPN, 23 undrafted free agents have gone on to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including legendary quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Warren Moon, Cowboys receiving great Drew Pearson, Vikings defensive tackle John Randle, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and Rams defensive back Dick "Night Train" Lane. Other recent notable undrafted players include Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Steelers linebacker James Harrison and Patriots/Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker.
While a poor combine showing or ill-timed injury may cost a player the chance to be drafted, there is still an opportunity for them to prove that they belong on the field in training camp and in the preseason. Some of the players from this year's undrafted crop were very notable college standouts whose names should be quite familiar to those who tune in on Saturday.
With many of the rookie free agents now signed with NFL franchises, here are the 12 most notable undrafted players from the 2025 class:
Atlanta Falcons: Nick Nash, WR, San José State
Receptions
Yards
TD
2024
104
1,382
16
In terms of raw numbers, there was no more productive wide receiver in college football last year than SJSU's Nick Nash, who finished second to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round) in receptions and receiving yards, and first nationally in touchdowns. He is the first-ever Spartans player to earn consensus All-American honors.
Baltimore Ravens: Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
Tackles
TFL
Sacks
INT
PD
FR
FF
2024
123
3
1
4
5
1
2
A 2024 All-American, Jay Higgins has been the heartbeat of Iowa's stingy defense over the last two seasons. He was an even more prolific tackler in '23, recording 171 combined stops and five tackles for loss. While his combine measurables likely cost him a spot in the draft, he lands with the Ravens, who know how to get the most of productive defensive players like this.
Carolina Panthers: Muhsin Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
Receptions
Yards
TD
2024
6
55
2
Muhammad's stats certainly don't jump off the page—his 2024 season was his least productive since his true freshman season, after posting 610 yards and four touchdowns in '22—but "Moose" is a Panthers legacy. His father, Muhsin Muhammad II, played 11 of his 14 NFL seasons with Carolina, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2004 and a pair of Pro Bowls during his stint. Now, his son will attempt to prove that he has more to give at the NFL level with a franchise that he grew up around.
Cincinnati Bengals: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
Seth McLaughlin has experience playing at the biggest programs imaginable, starting 37 games across four seasons with Alabama before transferring to Ohio State for his fifth and final season. After a rough end to his tenure with the Crimson Tide, in which he had significant snap issues with quarterback Jalen Milroe in the team's College Football Playoff loss to Michigan, McLaughlin was an All-American and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center for Ohio State.
Sadly, his season in Columbus was cut short as he suffered a torn Achilles in practice after 10 games, an injury that likely cost him a chance to be drafted. If his recovery goes well, the Bengals could have an undrafted steal on their hands.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis
Cmp%
Pass Yards
TD
INT
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
TD
2024
64.8%
3,502
25
6
80
190
1
The Jaguars are adding one of college football's most experienced passers in Seth Henigan, who finished a four-year stint as starter for Memphis with 14,266 career passing yards and 104 touchdowns to 31 interceptions. He led the Tigers to 34 wins across four years including back-to-back 10-plus win seasons in 2023 and '24.
Trevor Lawrence has some experienced backups in John Wolford and Nick Mullens. Henigan profiles as a similar player, who could carve out a lengthy career as a solid plug-and-play backup.
Las Vegas Raiders: Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, UNLV
Cmp%
Pass Yards
TD
INT
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
TD
2024
59.5%
1,941
19
5
161
851
9
Hajj-Malik Williams didn't get his chance to run the UNLV offense until the stunning mid-September decision by starting quarterback Matthew Sluka to leave the team and eventually transfer due to an NIL dispute. UNLV was 3–0 at the time and looked like one of the top Group of 5 programs early in the season. The offense got even better with the dynamic Williams under center.
Williams, who began his career at FCS program Campbell, will remain in Las Vegas, signing with a Raiders club that has overhauled its quarterback room in 2025. The franchise traded for Seattle Seahawks starter Geno Smith and added a pair of FCS rookies through the draft in North Dakota State's Cam Miller and Montana Smith's Tommy Mellott, though it is believed that Mellott will play wide receiver. While Smith is a pocket passer, all three rookie quarterback additions are true dual-threat players, an interesting wrinkle for a franchise that is led in part by Tom Brady.
Los Angeles Chargers: D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State
Cmp%
Pass Yards
TD
INT
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
TD
2024
53.8%
1,065
4
6
37
-8
0
D.J. Uiagalelei never put it together at the college level. The former five-star recruit showed serious flashes early as Trevor Lawrence's backup at Clemson, and signs of competence in his lone season at Oregon State in 2023, but any progress he made out west came crashing down with a disasterous five-start stint at Florida State.
His rocket arm was enough for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers to take a flyer on him as an undrafted free agent, but he is a serious project at best.
New York Jets: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri
Cmp%
Pass Yards
TD
INT
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
TD
2024
62.6%
2,535
11
2
87
223
5
Brady Cook is another quarterback who took a step back in his final college season, after throwing for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2023 season. Despite a disappointing '24, the productive three-year starter still showed enough during his career in the SEC to earn a spot with the New York Jets this offseason.
He'll have a familiar face joining him outside of the Big Apple, as the Jets used the No. 7 pick on his teammate, offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Cook wasn't always consistent at Mizzou, but he was incredibly tough, playing through both injury and outside noise, especially during his up-and-down 2022 season. He's also a plus-athlete at quarterback, with well-documented ability as a runner and a pretty impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. With Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor topping the New York depth chart, the franchise values playmaking ability at the position.
New York Jets: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
TD
Receptions
Rec. Yards
TD
2024
128
589
4
18
83
1
Donovan Edwards never made his mark as a true every down running back for Michigan, but he was one of the Wolverines' most explosive players over the last four years.
Edwards' best individual college season came in 2022, when he posted career highs in carries (140), rushing yards (991) and rushing touchdowns (seven). He was at his best as a change of pace back to Blake Corum and, in his senior season, Kalel Mullings.
He's never proven to be a true bell cow, but he can score from anywhere on the field with his 4.4 speed. That's enough for the Jets to see what he has to offer at the next level.
Philadelphia Eagles: Montrell Johnson, RB, Florida
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
TD
Receptions
Rec. Yards
TD
2024
100
593
6
13
64
0
Before signing Saquon Barkley a year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles had serious success with the running back-by-committee model. Barkley should dominate snaps again in '24, but the newest Eagles running back, former Florida and Louisiana rusher Montrell Johnson, is a very productive player.
Before injuries limited him in 2024, Johnson topped 800 rushing yards in each of his first three college seasons, finishing with 1,053 yards from scrimmage in '23. He rushed for 3,089 yards and 33 touchdowns during his college career, despite playing alongside talented backs like Trevor Etienne and Jadan Baugh in Gainesville.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shilo Sanders, S, Colorado
Tackles
TFL
Sacks
INT
PD
FR
FF
2024
67
2
1
0
2
2
1
Deion Sanders was known for his ballhawking ability and incredible speed during his career as one of the NFL's greatest cornerbacks. His son Shilo also plays defensive back, but is a far different player, known for his big hitting ability.
He'll play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles, a former safety himself, who expressed his excitement for Sanders as a defensive back and special teams contributor. Like most undrafted players that go on to contribute in the pros, Shilo will need to cut his teeth on special teams —and stay healthy, a struggle in recent seasons—to stick with the team into the season.
Tennessee Titans: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
Receptions
Yards
TD
2024
69
1,127
11
After selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, the Tennessee Titans added his favorite Hurricanes target as a UDFA.
Xavier Restrepo was an incredibly productive player for Miami, posting back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons to finish his college career. He holds the Hurricanes' all-time records in career receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844), and receiving touchdowns (21) and was a consensus first-team All-American.
His NFL scouting combine was disappointing: He ran a 4.87 40-yard dash despite measuring in at 5' 10", 198 pounds, likely costing him a spot in the draft. Even so, his impressive production and chemistry with Tennessee's new franchise quarterback should give him a real edge this summer.