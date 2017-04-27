NFL

Gareon Conley selected by Raiders amid rape accusation

2 hours ago

Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the 24th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday 

Conley was expected to be a first-round pick before the allegations, but a recent rape accusation led to speculation he could fall down draft boards. 

A 23-year-old woman accused Conley of raping her on April 9 at a Cleveland hotel. She claimed she met Conley in an elevator around 3 a.m., that they went to his hotel room and that he propositioned her for group sex with his friend and another woman, which she declined. She accused Conley of forcibly having sex with her shortly after watching the other couple have sex. Conley denies the allegations, and the case remains ongoing.

Cleveland 19 News reported on April 21 that an NFL prospect had been accused of rape but Conley wasn’t named in media reports until April 25

Conley’s lawyer said his client will not talk with police until after the draft. 

