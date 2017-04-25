Former Ohio State cornerback and NFL draft prospect Gareon Conley has been accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Cleveland, TMZ Sports reports.

Conley's attorney called the allegations “ludicrous and ridiculous.”

Cleveland.com did not name Conley directly, but reported that a top NFL draft prospect is listed as a suspect and under investigation pertaining to an April 9 incident at a local Westin.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ and Cleveland.com, a 23-year-old woman said Conley violated her at a Westin hotel on April 9. She claimed she met Conley in an elevator around 3 a.m., that they went to his hotel room and that he propositioned her for group sex with his friend and another woman, which she declined. She accused Conley of forcibly having sex with her shortly after watching the other couple have sex.

The alleged victim called police at 3:50 a.m., according to the police report.

Conley's attorney, who said the cornerback would take questions from police after the NFL draft, denied the allegations.

"There was no sexual assault," attorney Kevin Spellacy said, according to Cleveland.com. "We've cooperated fully with the police. I actually reached out to them before they even asked us."

Conley is a projected first–round pick in Thursday’s draft. ​NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Conley has decided not to attend the draft in Philadelphia.