Although the Seahawks have elected not to sign Colin Kaepernick at this time, Seattle coach Pete Carroll told media Friday that the quarterback is "a starter in this league."

Kaepernick worked out for the Seahawks last month and could add some depth behind starting signal caller Russell Wilson.

Carroll said the Seahawks are not currently going ahead with Kaepernick but that the door is still open to the possibility that the team might acquire the quarterback later.

"Colin's been a fantastic football player, and he's going to continue to be," Carroll said. "At this time, we didn't do anything with it."

Last year, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest institutional racism, a demonstration that some have blamed for Kaepernick's continued unemployment. In March, former 49ers coach Chip Kelly told The MMQB that Kaepernick presented no distraction for the team in 2016.

Kaepernick, 29, started 11 games last season, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on a 49ers team that finished 2-14.