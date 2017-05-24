NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick to work out for Seahawks

Free-agent Colin Kaepernick is expected to be part of a group of quarterbacks that will work out for the Seattle Seahawks, reports NFL.com Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, Kaepernick will work out for the team soon, barring any change of plans.

The Seahawks currently have Jake Heaps and Trevone Boykin on the roster as backups to starter Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll recently said that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were in contact with the team.

Kaepernick, 29, threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

In six NFL seasons, Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns, adding another 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

