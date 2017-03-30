NFL

Chip Kelly on Colin Kaepernick: 'There was zero distraction' last season

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly says that quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not a distraction last season as he staged a protest during the national anthem. 

Kaepernick refused to stand for the playing of the national anthem before games to protest racial injustice in the United States. He originally sat during the anthem in preseason before modifying his protest to kneeling. 

He continued his protest through the regular season, though he will reportedly stand for the anthem next season.

“There was zero distraction,” Kelly told The MMQB. “He met with the team immediately after [his first protest]. He met with the other team leaders. He explained his position and where he was coming from. And literally, that was it. Colin was focused on football. He was all about the team and trying to help us win.”

Kaepernick, 29, originally signed a $114 million, six-year contract with the 49ers in 2014, but restructured the contract down to a two-year deal. He opted out of his contract earlier this month and is now a free agent.

NFL
Some Colin Kaepernick supporters are crying collusion, but what does that really mean?

Kelly says he believes that Kaepernick is a top NFL quarterback.

"Do I think he is one of the top 64 quarterbacks in the world? There is no question. Does he have the ability to play quarterback on a winning team in the NFL? There is no question," Kelly told The MMQB.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters