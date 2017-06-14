ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The trouble with the phrase “next man up”—the sports world’s universal rallying cry, used by teams to express confidence in the entirety of their roster—is that for it to be applicable, something has to have gone wrong.

That was the situation as the Lions lined up for 11-on-11 drills, during the first of three mandatory mini-camp practices, with starting left tackle Taylor Decker watching from behind the offense, his right arm in a sling. Next to him stood projected starting guard and high-price free-agent addition T.J. Lang, also unable to participate due to off-season hip surgery.

Lang, who worked out on a side field with trainers Tuesday, is expected to join the fray in full during training camp, but the timeline for Decker’s return is more long-term. The Lions’ 2016 first-round pick and a 16-game starter a season ago went under the knife following OTAs, reportedly due to a torn labrum in his shoulder. That injury comes with a four- to six-month recovery, meaning the Lions have to find someone to hold down Matthew Stafford’s blindside into the regular season.

The options, for the time being, are Joe Dahl (another ’16 draft pick), Cornelius Lucas and ex-Saint Tony Hills, who signed last week.

Dahl and Lucas split left-tackle time with the first-team offense Tuesday, with Dahl taking the initial reps. The Lions are scrambling a bit to get Dahl ready; he saw very brief playing time at guard as a rookie and all indications were that he was going to compete inside again in ’17, until Decker dropped. Now, Detroit has a limited window—the remainder of mini-camp, training camp and the preseason— to potentially transition Dahl from backup guard to starting left tackle.

The good news: Dahl has done this before. As a redshirt sophomore (and a walk-on) at Washington State, Dahl started all 12 regular-season games at guard. Then, with just 15 practices allotted to them prior to their bowl game, the Cougars swung Dahl out to left tackle. He started there in the New Mexico Bowl vs. Colorado State, then locked down the position for the next two years.

“He was the best lineman we had that year and the most consistent, we figured we might as well make the move now [before the bowl],” recalls Washington State O-line coach Clay McGuire. “We flip-flopped him and the tackle, Gunnar Eklund, that’s how they finished out their careers.”

Young Kwak/AP

Playing up front at Washington State is a unique blocking experience. The Cougars threw the ball more than any team in the country in both 2014 and ’15, Dahl’s two seasons at tackle (738 attempts in ’15; Bowling Green had the next most with 620). They also align their linemen with substantial gaps between them, and their tackles drop straight back on almost every play. It an approach less based on nuance than on consistency and repetition.

“Huge thing was we barely ran any schemes,” Dahl said Tuesday. “We were really simple scheme-wise, we never played in a three-point stance, we hardly ever run blocked. It’s just learning all new schemes and all new techniques, it’s entirely different.”

No matter where he wound up playing as a pro, Dahl faced a steep learning curve. His physical limitations pushed toward a move inside—at 6' 4", 300-ish lbs., and with relatively short 33 1/8" arms, Dahl didn’t check off the boxes of a franchise NFL tackle.

“I think he would’ve been a higher draft pick if he had the arm length and height,” says McGuire of the No. 151 draft pick. “Everybody labels him as an inside guy and that’s why. His arms aren’t very long, but he has big hands, and he makes up for it with fundamentals and technique. We played him inside his sophomore year, he was really good for us in the run game and pass pro. He was the best kid we had, so put him out there at left tackle. ... He has the ability to play on the edge.”

The Lions are hoping that’s true, at least in the interim. GM Bob Quinn has spent the past two off-seasons spending significant resources to rebuild the Lions’ line, drafting Decker, Dahl and Graham Glasgow (an 11-game starter as a rookie) in 2016, then paying up for Lang and right tackle Ricky Wagner in March.

The injury to Decker stumped the momentum. For all the cliched talk—“It is unfortunate what happened, but you just have to have that next man up mentality,” said center Travis Swanson—losing Decker into October or November could disrupt the Lions’ entire season. They face a daunting start to their schedule, littered with standout pass rushers off the edge: Arizona, the Giants, Atlanta, Minnesota, Carolina and New Orleans, before a bye.

They can ill-afford to be piecing things together at left tackle.

“[Dahl’s] coming along,” coach Jim Caldwell said at OTAs. “He’s now getting a chance to play multiple positions, and Joe’s one of those guys that’s smart. He knows, really, every position on the line. He’s played a little center, played a little guard, obviously. He can play a little tackle for us, so I think it’ll benefit him. Lucas will play some of the tackle for us as well in Decker’s absence, so we do have some in-house answers.”

Corey Robinson (foot) could play in the plans, too, but there is no set date for his return to action. There is minimal starting experience within the remaining group of Dahl, Lucas and Hills. Lucas has six career starts to his name, a couple coming at left tackle during his rookie year of 2014; Hills has started just once in seven NFL seasons; Dahl played all of 20 snaps last season.

“Obviously, it’s terrible having a guy go down,” said Dahl of Decker, “but I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the group. Right now, they’re having me play tackle. I’m trying to do the best I can with it.”

Complicating matters further is that Dahl also could be in the mix to start at guard, opposite Lang. Dahl slid inside for a handful of reps Tuesday, when Lucas took over at tackle. He, Glasgow and Laken Tomlinson are the candidates for the open guard position, left vacant by Larry Warford’s departure via free agency.

“[Dahl’s] going to be able to play all five positions,” McGuire says. “At some point. I think he’ll play center in the NFL for somebody. Not trying to say he’s [versatile Hall of Fame lineman] Bruce Matthews or anything like that, but you get a guy that can play all five positions, and that’s marketable.

“Is he what you want at left tackle? Probably not based on stature, but he’s a guy who can kick out to left tackle for a few games. That’s very valuable.”

With the 53-man roster limits, teams covet players with that skill set—the competence, physically and mentally, to shift between multiple spots along the line. How one of those players responds when circumstances shove him into a larger role can, at times, help define a season.

The Lions have to stay afloat without Decker in the lineup. Barring a late trade or free-agent move, one of Dahl, Lucas, Robinson or Hills will be central to that task.

Thus far, Dahl appears to have the slightest of edges.

“Joe’s good enough to play out there, and he’s going to get a chance to play out there and prove that,” McGuire says. “If you’re making a football player, of course you’re going to make a guy who’s bigger, faster, stronger. ... [But] he’s got thousands of reps on tape, and it’s really good tape. He’s comfortable on an island. He won’t be scared to get out there and block.”