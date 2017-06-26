NFL

Ahman Green charged with child abuse for allegedly hitting 15-year-old daughter

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of felony child abuse after allegedly hitting his 15-year-old daughter. 

Green was arrested late Sunday night and charged Monday with one count of child abuse for intentionally causing bodily harm and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. 

Green’s daughter told police that she and her father had been arguing all day about the daughter doing the dishes and Green became physical with her later that night, according to a police report obtained by Deadspin. Green attempted to forcibly drag his daughter into the kitchen to do the dishes, she said. When she refused, Green threw her to the ground and against some cabinets before picking her up and bringing her into the kitchen, his daughter told police. Her shirt was also torn. 

Green “confirmed that he may have done those things,” the officer wrote in the report,

Green’s daughter said he “punched me in the face” and the arresting officer observed that her left eye “was swollen, slightly back and blue, and had two minor scratches.” Green told police that he may have hit his daughter’s glasses when he “slapped her upside the head.”

Green, 40, is the Packers’ all-time leading rusher. If convicted, he would face up to 90 days in jail. 

