NFL

Saints' Nick Fairley ruled out for 2017 with heart issue

Michael Floyd heads to court, claims kombucha caused positive test
Dan Gartland
35 minutes ago

The Saints have placed defensive tackle Nick Fairley on the reserve/non-football illness list, meaning he will not play this season, the team announced Monday, and may have played his final NFL game.

Fairley was diagnosed with a heart condition this off-season, shortly after signing a four-year, $28 million contract with New Orleans. The first doctor advised Fairley not to continue his football career, head coach Sean Payton said earlier this month. A second doctor’s opinion “was a little different,” Payton said, and Fairley then saw a third doctor. 

Fairley was determined to have an enlarged heart at the 2011 NFL combine but only recently did tests raise further concerns. 

Fairley was a first-round pick by the Lions and spent four seasons in Detroit. He then signed a pair of one year contracts, first with the Rams, then with the Saints, before a rebound 2016 season in which he recorded 6.5 sacks earned him a multiyear deal. 

