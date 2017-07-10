NFL

Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager, replacing John Dorsey

The Chiefs have hired Brett Veach to be their new general manager, the team announced Monday

Veach, who has worked for the team since 2013, was widely regarded as the top candidate for the job after general manager John Dorsey was fired last month. 

Veach began working for current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid when Reid was coaching the Eagles. He began as a summer intern in 2004, following a career as a player at the University of Delaware. He followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013, first as pro and college personnel analyst and was promoted to co-director of player personnel in 2015. 

Dorsey and Reid arrived in Kansas City together in the winter of 2013 and were given five-year contracts. With those deals set to run out after this coming season, Reid was given an extension in February—Dorsey was not. 

“My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity,” Veach said in a statement. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017.”

