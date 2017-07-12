NFL

Dallas Cowboys are world's most valuable sports team

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuabla sports franchise, according to an annual list complied by Forbes Magazine.

The Cowboys are worth $4.2 billion and lead the list for the second straight year. They received an extra boost by posting $700 million in revenue during the 2015 season.

The New York Yankees are worth $3.7 billion, up 9% from 2016. The Yankees ranked fourth on this list last year.

Three soccer teams round out the top five: Manchester United is worth $3.69 billion followed by Barcelona ($3.64 billion) and Real Madrid ($3.58 billion).

There are 29 NFL teams that are among the top 50 valuable sports franchises, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills missed the list.

Every NFL team turned a profit and will get even bigger returns next year because of the pending relocating fees that are to be paid by Rams, Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

Eight MLB teams and seven each from the NBA and European soccer made the list.

The New England Patriots ($3.4 billion) are No. 6 on the list. The New York Knicks ($3.3 billion), New York Giants ($3.10 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion) complete the top 10.

No NHL or racing teams made the top 50, as there are 87 sports franchises in the world that are now worth at least $1 billion.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters