Bruce Arians on Kaepernick's outspokenness: If you're not a No. 1 QB, it comes into play

Michael Vick thinks Colin Kaepernick needs to change his appearance if he wants to get an NFL job.

“First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said Monday on FS1’s Speak for Yourself. “I’m not up here to try to be politically correct but even if he puts it in cornrows, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way, in terms of the hairstyle. Just go clean cut. Why not? You’re already dealing with a lot, a lot of controversy surrounding this issue.

“The thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017

Vick went on to say that he received similar advice before during and after his dogfighting trial, including when he was attempting to make an NFL comeback.

Vick also said on multiple occasions that he thinks Kaepernick’s play is the main reason he’s currently unemployed.

After wearing his hair short for the majority of his NFL career, Kaepernick started sporting the afro last season, coinciding with his national anthem protest. The decision to let his hair grow long was widely praised and seen by many as a response to critics questioning his blackness.

With NFL training camps set to open next week, Kaepernick is still without a contract. He came close to signing with the Seahawks but that deal didn’t materialize.