2017 NFL First-Round Pick Signings Tracker

With training camps across the NFL starting next week, teams will hope to sign their draft picks so the players can attend the first mini-camps and training camps slated for later this summer.

Here's a look at the contract status of each team's first-round pick this season. Each of the contracts come with a fifth-year option that has the option to be exercised by the team.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, defensive end—signed four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $30.4 million with a $20.25 million signing bonus and includes offset language.

2. Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback–signed four-year deal; terms not announced.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, defensive end

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, running back—signed four-year, $27.2 million fully guaranteed deal with no offset language

5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, wide receiver

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, safety

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, wide receiver—signed four-year deal, worth $19.75 million, fully guaranteed.

8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, running back—signed four-year, $17.2 million deal, with $10.7 million signing bonus

9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, wide receiver—signed four-year $17.1 million deal with $10.6 million signing bonus

10. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback

11. New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, cornerback—signed four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $15.3 million.

12. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, quarterback—signed four-year deal worth $13.854 million, with $8.215 million signing bonus

13. Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, linebacker—signed four-year deal. Terms not announced.

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, defensive end—signed four-year deal, $12.8 million deal

15. Indianapolis Colts: Malik Hooker, safety —signed a four-year deal worth $12.6 million, including a $7.3 million signing bonus

16. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Humphrey, cornerback—signed four-year deal, with $11.9 million fully guaranteed and a $6.8 million signing bonus

17. Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen, defensive end—signed four-year deal worth $11.6 million with $6.6 million signing bonus

18. Tennessee Titans: Adoree' Jackson, cornerback—signed four-year deal, worth $11.3 million, with $6.3 million signing bonus.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, tight end—signed four-year deal, worth $11.1 million

20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, offensive tackle—signed four-year, $11 million deal with $6.2 million signing bonus.

21. Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, linebacker—signed four-year deal, worth $10.97 million fully guaranteed, with $6.1 million signing bonus

22. Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris, linebacker—signed four-year deal, worth $10.9 million

23. New York Giants: Evan Engram, tight end—signed four-year deal, worth $10.7 million, with $10,3 million guaranteed.

24. Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, cornerback

25. Cleveland Browns: Jabrill Peppers, safety

26. Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, defensive end—signed four-year deal, worth $10.2 million ($9 million guaranteed) with $5.6 million signing bonus

27. Buffalo Bills: Tre'Davious White, cornerback—signed four-year deal, worth $10.1 million. Received $8.8 million guaranteed with $5.5 million signing bonus

28. Dallas Cowboys: Taco Charlton, defensive end—signed four-year deal, worth $10 million, with $8.6 million fully guaranteed and $5.4 million signing bonus.

29. Cleveland Browns: David Njoku, tight end—signed four-year deal, worth $9.5 million.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, linebacker—signed four-year deal, worth $9.3 million.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, linebacker—signed four-year deal, worth $9 million.

32. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle—signed four-year deal; terms not announced.