Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks is working on a book about "the NFL, racism, sexism, intersectionality and athletes being no longer silenced," co-author Dave Zirin of The Nation said Monday.

The book will be titled Things That Make White People Uncomfortable and is scheduled to come out in April 2018, according to Publishers Weekly.

According to Publishers Weekly, Anthony Arnove of Haymarket Books bought the book, and described it as, "a sports memoir and manifesto as hilarious as it is revealing."

REDO:💥NEWS 💥 Seahawks star Michael Bennett @mosesbread72 is writing a book: "Things That Make White People Uncomfortable" & I'm co-author 😳 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 24, 2017

It will be Black Santa's thoughts about, in his words, "the NFL, racism, sexism, intersectionality and athletes being no longer silenced." — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 24, 2017

The two-time Pro Bowler has been outspoken on social issues in the past, such as calling the 2016 presidential election "a disgrace" and asking a white player to join Colin Kaepernick in his national anthem protest. The defensive end has supported Kaepernick's protest and has said he believes NFL executives are blackballing the free–agent quarterback.

Bennett, who is entering his ninth season in the league, has also pledged to donate all of his endorsement money made during 2017 and is hosting an event Saturday for Charleena Lyles, a black mother who was shot and killed by Seattle police in June.

Spread the word: @mosesbread72 is hosting a benefit/rally for the family of Charleena Lyles, killed by Seattle PD. https://t.co/LYHTJ0gImx — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 21, 2017

Michael is not the only writer among the Bennett brothers, as Martellus released a children's book and interactive app in 2016 called, "Hey AJ! It's Saturday."