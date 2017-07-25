NFL

Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis Found Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Trial

Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis to Stand Trial on Domestic Violence Charge
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis was found not guilty in his domestic violence trial on Tuesday.

The trial started in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Monday, after Lewis' attorney and the prosecutors failed to agree on a plea bargain last week.

Lewis was charged with a misdemeanor assault in March after an incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

The woman told authorities that Lewis grabbed her by the neck and held her to the ground following an argument about bills, according to the police report. When police arrived at the scene they said they saw no visible injuries on the woman.

Lewis was a third-round draft choice by the Cowboys in April, after spending four years at Michigan.

The Cowboys started training camp in California on Monday.

 

