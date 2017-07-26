Bills trade QB Cardale Jones to Chargers for late draft pick

The Buffalo Bills have traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the Los Angeles Chargers for a late-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Jones appeared in just one game during his rookie season, going 6 of 11 for 96 yards and throwing an interception against the New York Jets.

Jones famously led Ohio State to a national championship in 2015 after filling in for the injured J.T. Barrett. Jones made his debut in the last game of the regular season and impressed in the College Football Playoff.

In need of a backup quarterback, Los Angeles worked out former Redskins and Browns QB Robert Griffin III on Tuesday.