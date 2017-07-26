NFL

Bills trade QB Cardale Jones to Chargers for late draft pick

0:46 | NFL
Report: Robert Griffin III To Work Out For Chargers
Daniel Rapaport
14 minutes ago

The Buffalo Bills have traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the Los Angeles Chargers for a late-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Bills selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Jones appeared in just one game during his rookie season, going 6 of 11 for 96 yards and throwing an interception against the New York Jets.

Jones famously led Ohio State to a national championship in 2015 after filling in for the injured J.T. Barrett. Jones made his debut in the last game of the regular season and impressed in the College Football Playoff.

In need of a backup quarterback, Los Angeles worked out former Redskins and Browns QB Robert Griffin III on Tuesday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters