Teddy Bridgewater Placed on PUP List to Start Training Camp

Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck to Start Training Camp on PUP List
Teddy Bridgewater will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, the Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday.

Late last August, Bridgewater suffered a knee injury during training camp that included a torn ACL along with other damage, and he was forced to miss the entire 2016 season.

The Vikings then traded for Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles in early September to take over the starting duties with Bridgewater out for the year.

Earlier this month, Bridgewater posted photos of himself doing some training with former Louisville teammate and current Miami Dolphin DeVante Parker. He also took part in OTAs earlier in the off-season.

Bridgewater was drafted No. 32 by the Vikings in 2014 and earned the starting job just a few games into the season. The following year he helped bring the Vikings their first NFC North title since 2009, going 11-5 before getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks.

Last season the Vikings failed to make the playoffs going 8-8 and finishing third in the division.

