Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Ryan Clady Retires After Nine-Year Career

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ryan Clady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Last season, Clady played for New York Jets after spending eight years in Denver, where he earned four Pro Bowl invites and made two All-Pro teams during that time.

He was drafted No. 12 in the 2008 draft by the Broncos and started every game at left tackle in his first five seasons in the league. Over the last four years he dealt with multiple injuries, and only appeared in all 16 games in 2014.

In 2013, Clady suffered a Lisfranc injury after starting the first two games of the year for Denver. In 2015, he tore his ACL in May and missed the entire year. Last season, he tore his rotator cuff nine games into the season and ended the year on injured reserve.

Clady, 30, was let go by the Jets in February when they declined to pick up his contract option.

