NFL

Report: Ezekiel Elliott Plans to Argue Accuser Harassed Him in Suspension Appeal

0:49 | NFL
Report: Roger Goodell Not In Attendance For Ezekiel Elliott Investigation Hearings
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s strategy for appealing his six-game NFL suspension for domestic violence will involve questioning the credibility of his accuser, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports

Elliott’s representatives plan to draw attention to several threats from the accuser, his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, made in text messages in the days after the NFL says Elliott abused her. “I’m going to ruin your life,” Thompson wrote in one text. 

Furthermore, NFL.com reports that Elliott plans to argue that he was harassed by Thompson in the months after she accused him of domestic violence. Police documents obtained by NFL.com show officers responded to Elliott’s home on the morning of Sept. 5 after he said he received more than 50 phone calls from Thompson between 2:39 a.m. and 10 a.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell took the harassment allegations into account when issuing the suspension, according NFL.com. Elliott also alleges that Thompson tried to damage his reputation by improperly accessing his email and using phone numbers found there to call people and leave disparaging messages. 

Thompson made multiple domestic violence allegations against Elliott in July 2016 but no charges were filed. The NFL’s investigation concluded that Elliott abused Thompson on three occasions in the week leading up to the July 22 allegation that sparked the investigation and detailed the extent of her injuries. 

The league also had questions about Thompson’s credibility. NFL investigator Lisa Friel found that Thompson “repeatedly misled investigators,” according to the Star-Telegram

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters