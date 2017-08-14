Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Wants to Be Highest-Paid NFL Player

The good news for the Giants secondary is that practicing against Odell Beckham Jr. will definitely make almost any in-game assignment feel like a breeze. The bad news is you might end up on the wrong side of a highlight at practice.

Beckham has already made plenty of spectacular one-handed catches in his career, but each new one-handed grab is always a sight to see.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

Beckham leaping and pulling the ball down with one hand isn't even the best part of this video. The way he makes it look so effortless is what is truly amazing about this play.

The only thing that could make this play any better is if Josh Norman was the defender.