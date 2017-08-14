Ezekiel Elliott Suspension: Did NFL Have Access to Evidence The Police Did Not?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handed down a six-game suspension to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, pending appeal and legal action, for domestic violence. Goodell did not attend any of the hearings during the investigation, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Six games has been the league’s standard for a domestic violence punishment. The NFL cited an extensive investigation into the matter and found “substantive and persuasive” evidence that Elliott was physically abusive toward his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

• Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension Letter from the NFL

In July, Deadspin reported that Goodell was distancing himself from the case and was not present for any of the preliminary hearings for Elliott. The NFL's investigation spanned over 13 months.

Pro Football Talk also reports that Goodell never met with Thompson, who accused Elliott of domestic violence on five occasions in a six-day span in July 2016.

Elliott will argue that Thompson made repeated threats to "ruin his career." The attorney's office said that it would not pursue charges against Elliott due to conflicting and inconsistent information in the investigation.