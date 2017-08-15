Roberto Aguayo has missed a ton of kicks in his short NFL career, and when you miss a ton of kicks, you're a bad kicker. If you're a bad kicker you get cut, and that's exactly what happened to Aguayo last Saturday.

Beyond all of the missed kicks and points left on the board, what makes the whole Aguayo situation even more maddening for Buccaneers fans is that the team traded up to select him in the second damn round of the 2016 draft. It was a fascinating gamble that looks increasingly terrible in hindsight, and the storyline is sure to feature heavily in HBO's "Hard Knocks" series, which this season follows the Bucs' training camp.

Dramatic irony is when the audience knows something the characters do not, and dramatic irony happens often in "Hard Knocks." Because the show only airs once a week and the producers need some time to put together a cohesive episode, you can stay ahead of the show in terms of knowing who has been cut. It's going to be painful watching Aguayo miss those two kicks and then talk about how he's staying positive. And it's going to be fascinating to watch coach Dirk Koetter and general manager Jason Licht discuss Aguayo before they eventually swallow their pride, admit the experiment was a definitive failure and cut him.

Hard Knocks released a teaser for the season's second episode that previews the developing Aguayo drama. During a practice kick, Chris "Swaggy" Baker trolls Aguayo by predicting "wide left." Aguayo obliges him. (Side note: I wholeheartedly approve of Baker's nickname).

I'm sure this kind of player-to-kicker trash talk happens all the time. But it's a little bit more ironic—and cringeworthy, really— given the Aguayo context.

Often in dramatic plays, the thing the audience knows that the character doesn't is that said character is going to die. The good thing about this situation is that while he was cut, Aguayo did not die, and he'll get another chance with the Bears to show why he was a second-round pick.