Martellus Bennett Instagrams His First Political Cartoon
Packers tight end Martellus Bennett posted a political cartoon he made to Instagram on Friday night and dedicated the cartoon to his brother Michael and other athletes using their platform to call for change.
Here's my first political cartoon. Dedicated to my brother @mosesbread72 and all of the other athletes using their platform to promote change. As I've been saying it seems as if "you can use the platform provided to promote products but not to promote change to the products of your environment." I've read a lot of the hate mail and comments sent to my brother as well as the ones sent to me. This illustration is how I feel about it all. here's to those willing to risk it all to promote change. #martyland #theimaginationagency #createdbymarty
Bennett is outspoken politically and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Bennett refused to visit the White House with his Patriots teammates to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory.
Bennett's brother, Michael, sat down for the national anthem before his Seahawks' preseason game on Sunday following the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va. Bennett has received both enthusiastic praise and vehement criticism for the choice, and he recently called for white players to join in on the national anthem protests. On Thursday, the Eagles' Chris Long put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as Jenkins raised his right fist during the national anthem.