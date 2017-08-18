NFL

Martellus Bennett Instagrams His First Political Cartoon

0:44 | NFL
Michael Bennett: White Player Joining Anthem Protests Would 'Really Get Things Changed'
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett posted a political cartoon he made to Instagram on Friday night and dedicated the cartoon to his brother Michael and other athletes using their platform to call for change. 

Bennett is outspoken politically and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Bennett refused to visit the White House with his Patriots teammates to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory. 

NFL
Martellus Bennett confirms he will not visit White House with Patriots

Bennett's brother, Michael, sat down for the national anthem before his Seahawks' preseason game on Sunday following the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va. Bennett has received both enthusiastic praise and vehement criticism for the choice, and he recently called for white players to join in on the national anthem protests. On Thursday, the Eagles' Chris Long put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as Jenkins raised his right fist during the national anthem.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters