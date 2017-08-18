Martellus Bennett Instagrams His First Political Cartoon

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett posted a political cartoon he made to Instagram on Friday night and dedicated the cartoon to his brother Michael and other athletes using their platform to call for change.

Bennett is outspoken politically and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Bennett refused to visit the White House with his Patriots teammates to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory.

Bennett's brother, Michael, sat down for the national anthem before his Seahawks' preseason game on Sunday following the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va. Bennett has received both enthusiastic praise and vehement criticism for the choice, and he recently called for white players to join in on the national anthem protests. On Thursday, the Eagles' Chris Long put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as Jenkins raised his right fist during the national anthem.