NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves Preseason Game with Ankle Injury

0:49 | NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves Preseason Game With Ankle Injury
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left Monday night’s preseason game against the Browns with an ankle injury. 

Beckham was taken for X-rays on the ankle, which were negative, the team said. He was also subjected to a concussion test, which he passed.

Beckham was hurt on a low hit by Cleveland’s Briean Boddy-Calhoun. The injury appeared to minor as he walked off the field without a limp. 

But as Beckham was walking on his own down toward the New York locker room, he dropped to his knees and had to be helped to his feet. 

Losing Beckham for any period of time would obviously be a big blow to the Giants. The big-play receiver has been a Pro Bowl choice in each of his first three NFL seasons. This offseason, the Giants brought in veteran Brandon Marshall to pair with Beckham and Sterling Shepard in a three-receiver system. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters