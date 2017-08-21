Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left Monday night’s preseason game against the Browns with an ankle injury.

Beckham was taken for X-rays on the ankle, which were negative, the team said. He was also subjected to a concussion test, which he passed.

Beckham was hurt on a low hit by Cleveland’s Briean Boddy-Calhoun. The injury appeared to minor as he walked off the field without a limp.

But as Beckham was walking on his own down toward the New York locker room, he dropped to his knees and had to be helped to his feet.

Losing Beckham for any period of time would obviously be a big blow to the Giants. The big-play receiver has been a Pro Bowl choice in each of his first three NFL seasons. This offseason, the Giants brought in veteran Brandon Marshall to pair with Beckham and Sterling Shepard in a three-receiver system.