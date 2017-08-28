Broncos QB Paxton Lynch to miss several weeks with shoulder injury

The Broncos will be without backup quarterback Paxton Lynch for at least the first few regular season games, according to coach Vance Joseph.

When asked if Broncos would consider Colin Kaepernick, Joseph said "every option will be considered."

Last offseason the Broncos nearly traded for Kaepernick when they were still trying to determine a starting quarterback.

In the end, Trevor Siemian eventually won the starting job, like he did again this offseason.

Lynch was a first-round pick in 2016 out of Memphis. He played in three games last season, completing 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With Lynch injured, receiver Jordan Taylor will prepare to be the team's emergency quarterback, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.