NFL

Broncos Backup Quarterback Paxton Lynch To Miss Some Regular Season Games

0:39 | NFL
Broncos QB Paxton Lynch to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Broncos will be without backup quarterback Paxton Lynch for at least the first few regular season games, according to coach Vance Joseph.

When asked if Broncos would consider Colin Kaepernick, Joseph said "every option will be considered."

NFL
Browns Name Rookie DeShone Kizer Starting Quarterback

Last offseason the Broncos nearly traded for Kaepernick when they were still trying to determine a starting quarterback.

In the end, Trevor Siemian eventually won the starting job, like he did again this offseason.

Lynch was a first-round pick in 2016 out of Memphis. He played in three games last season, completing 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With Lynch injured, receiver Jordan Taylor will prepare to be the team's emergency quarterback, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters