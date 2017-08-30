Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes that Colin Kaepernick belongs on an NFL roster but his decision to protest the national anthem may have affected his status, he says in an ESPN profile by Mina Kimes.

"I think he should be on a roster right now," Rodgers said. "I think because of his protests, he's not."

Rodgers added that he does not plan on sitting or kneeling during the national anthem out of his personal respect for the flag. Rodgers had a similar view in 2016 when he was first asked bout the national anthem protests by Sporting News and said: "To me, the flag represents the greatest ideals of the United States of America, not the worst. But different people look at different things and have different feelings about it. That’s what freedom of expression is all about."

Rodgers says that he views the decision by other players to protest as peaceful and respectful. He has spoken with teammate Martellus Bennett on multiple occasions about his decision to sit during the anthem and other protests.

"I think the best way I can say this is: I don't understand what it's like to be in that situation," Rodgers told ESPN. "What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing -- or any of my teammates have talked to me about."

Kaepernick remains a free agent after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.