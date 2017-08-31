NFL

Report: Texans Sign DeAndre Hopkins to 5-Year Extension With $49 Million Guaranteed

Khadrice Rollins
34 minutes ago

The Texans are signing receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a five-year extension with $49 million guaranteed, the most guaranteed money for a wideout in league history, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The deal will be worth a total of $81 million, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer of NFL.com report.

Hopkins has one year remaining on his deal worth $7.9 million.

The Texans drafted Hopkins out of Clemson with the No. 27 pick in the 2013 draft.

In four seasons in Houston, Hopkins has 317 catches for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns. In 2015, he earned his only career Pro Bowl appearance after getting 111 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season he had 78 catches for 954 yards and four touchdowns.

